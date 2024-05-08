Major loot bid foiled in Odisha’s Sambalpur, six arrested with arms

Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, a huge loot bid was foiled in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The Sambalpur police have arrested six people in this connection and seized large amount of arms.

According to sources, the police foiled the loot bid of a businessman’s house in Modipada of Sambalpur. The cops arrested six people and seized one gun, five knifes and five other sharp weapons.

The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter. More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a case of husband-wife duo coming in luxury car to cloth shops and robbing them in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar came to the fore.

The incident came to the fore after the incident was being captured in the CCTV camera. As per the video, the couple is seen entering to cloth shop in Badagada area of the capital city. After that, the woman ask the sales man for showing something she want to buy. Taking advantage of the situation, the husband robbed bundles of money from the counter.

After taking money, the husband fled from the spot, following him, the woman also fled from the spot. Reportedly, the couple took nearly Rs 10 thousand from the cash counter of the shop.