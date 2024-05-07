WATCH: Husband-wife duo loot cloth shop in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Loot cases have become common these days. Meanwhile, a case of husband-wife duo coming in luxury car to cloth shops and robbing them in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar has come to the fore.

The incident came to the fore after the incident was being captured in the CCTV camera. As per the video, the couple is seen entering to cloth shop in Badagada area of the capital city. After that, the woman ask the sales man for showing something she want to buy. Taking advantage of the situation, the husband robbed bundles of money from the counter.

After taking money, the husband fled from the spot, following him, the woman also fled from the spot. Reportedly, the couple took nearly Rs 10 thousand from the cash counter of the shop.

Following the incident, a case has been registered in the nearby police station. Based on the information and CCTV footage, the cops have initiated search operation to nab the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More detailed reports are awaited.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE LOOT HERE: