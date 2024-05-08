Kalbaisakhi in Odisha, Rain to lash for next 5 days

Bhubaneswar: In its recent special bulletin, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that due to effect of Kalbaisakhi, rain is likely to lash Odisha for next five days.

According to the information given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, rain is likely to continue from today (May 8th) to May 12th.

Here’s the day-wise prediction of the IMD:

Day-1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 08.05.2024):

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Nabarangpur. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph Baragarh, Sundaragrah, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur also hail in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, & Jajpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Nabarangpur. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph Baragarh, Sundaragrah, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur also hail in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, & Jajpur. Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Khordha, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur.

Day-2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.05.2024):

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati. Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Cuuttack, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh.

Day-3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.05.2024 to 8.30 AM 10.05.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

Day-4 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 10.05.2024 to 0830 Hrs IST 11.05.2024):

Light to Moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few places over the districts of south Odisha.

Day-5 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 11.05.2024 to 0830 Hrs IST 12.05.2024):