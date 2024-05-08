Below Header Govt Ad

Barsha Anubhav marital discord: Cuttack Court dismisses discharge petition

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Barsha Anubhav marital discord

Cuttack: There is a new turn in the Barsha Anubhav marital discord, the Cuttack Court has dismissed the discharge petition. The discharge petition of Anubhav Mohanty in the Cuttack JMFC Special Court has been dismissed.

A discharge petition was filed on behalf of Anubhav, stating that there was no basis of the case. The case was filed in Purighat police station in 2020 on behalf of Barsha.

Allegations of mental, physical, torture, threats and other charges were filed against Anubhav and his two accomplices Sujit Dallei and Khagendra Prasad Sahu.

Anubhav’s discharge petition was opposed by government lawyers. The official Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) had stated that the necessary facts related to the allegations of Barsha were proved. The date for the next hearing of the case has been fixed on the May 10. The APP Afrooz Ahmed has informed.

Also Read: Varsha Anubhav fight likely in Odisha politics!

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9006 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.