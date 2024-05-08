Barsha Anubhav marital discord: Cuttack Court dismisses discharge petition

Cuttack: There is a new turn in the Barsha Anubhav marital discord, the Cuttack Court has dismissed the discharge petition. The discharge petition of Anubhav Mohanty in the Cuttack JMFC Special Court has been dismissed.

A discharge petition was filed on behalf of Anubhav, stating that there was no basis of the case. The case was filed in Purighat police station in 2020 on behalf of Barsha.

Allegations of mental, physical, torture, threats and other charges were filed against Anubhav and his two accomplices Sujit Dallei and Khagendra Prasad Sahu.

Anubhav’s discharge petition was opposed by government lawyers. The official Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) had stated that the necessary facts related to the allegations of Barsha were proved. The date for the next hearing of the case has been fixed on the May 10. The APP Afrooz Ahmed has informed.