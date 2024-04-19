Varsha Anubhav fight likely in Odisha politics!

Bhubaneswar: A Varsha-Anubhav fight is likely in the political scene of Odisha soon said reliable reports in this regard on Friday. It is worth mentioning here that on Thursday actress Varsha Priyadarshini joined the ruling party of Odisha Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

According to reports, actor Varsha Priyadarshini is the ex-wife of actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty. Their marital conflict had been a matter of discussion since a long time. Earlier this year in the beginning of February the celebrity couple had been granted divorce by the Family Court in Cuttack.

Anubhav had joined BJD on April 27, 2013. He was elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested in June 2014 and was the youngest parliamentarian of the Rajya Sabha. On May 23, 2019, he was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) from Kendrapara (Lok Sabha constituency) by beating the previously elected MP Baijayant Panda. Later on April 1, 2024 the MP of Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty joined the opposition party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

Varsha Priyadarshini on the other hand was much involved in social work other than having a flourishing acting career. On joining BJD on April 18, 2024 she said that she was much-inspired by the personality of the Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik and that she would want to work along his ideals. She had further thanked the party members and workers for accepting her into the party.

Now however it is to be seen whether there will be a Varsha-Anubhav fight in the Odisha political arena as both the actors are yet to receive tickets from their respective parties. There is alot of discussion relating to this matter.

