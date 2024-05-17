Delhi: Full emergency declared at IGI Airport after flight forced to return as AC unit catches fire

New Delhi: Full emergency declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday evening after a flight was forced to return following a fire mishap in the AC unit mid-air.

Reportedly, a Delhi to Bangalore Air India flight returned after an air-conditioning unit of the flight caught fire. As many as 175 passengers were on board the Aeroplane.

As per reports, the flight took off from the IGI Airport at 5:20 p.m. today. It took the fire to catch the AC unit about 30 minutes. The air traffic control then declared a full emergency at 5.52 pm.

Fortunately, the plane landed back at the Delhi airport by 6.38 pm, and the fire was extinguished by three fire tenders. No injuries were reported.