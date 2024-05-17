Odisha Common PG Entrance Test 2024 notification issued, check exam date and other details

Bhubaneswwar: The Odisha government today issued notification for the Common PG Entrance Test 2024 and invited application from the eligible candidates.

As per the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test 2024 notification issued by the Higher Education Department on its official website at https://pg.samsodisha.gov.in/, candidates can apply online between May 18 and May 27, 2024.

Candidates with Bachelor’s degree having a minimum aggregate of 50% marks can apply for the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test 2024. The final-year students also can apply.

There is no age limit to apply for the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test 2024 which will be held between July 3 and 14, 2024.

Odisha Common PG Entrance Test 2024 Application Fee: While the general candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per subject, the SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 300 per subject, and Rs 200 additional for each subject.

