9 Maoists surrender before police in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: At least nine Maoists including two women and seven men surrendered before police in Odisha’s Boudh district on Wednesday. As per sources, these Maoists are from KKBN Mao Division and hail from Mullera area of Chhattisgarh.

Revealing about the reason behind them surrendering, the Maoists said that women cadres were sexually harassed, and they were asked to loot money from people, harvest ganja and other illegal things. They didn’t like doing so, that’s why they surrendered before the police.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a hardcore Maoist surrendered before Odisha police in the presence of Southern division IG Jai Narayan Pankaj and Kandhamal SP Shubhendu Kumar Patra.

The surrendered Maoist has been identified as Samay Madkam, a member of the Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division.

According to police, Madkam joined the Kistaram Area Committee, Sitanadi LOS, Udanti LOS, Mainpur LGS, Dharmabandhan Platoon in Nuapada-Chhattisgarh border, 8th Company in KKBN Division in 2005 and now surrendered as the Commander of 1st platoon in 8th company of the division.

Madkam is involved in a series of offences and violent activities against the State. There are at least 17 number of cases against him in Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada districts. He is also likely to have more such cases in the bordering state of Chhattisgarh.