5 arrested for gangraping minor girl after drugging her in Berhampur City

Berhampur: As many as five youths were arrested for reportedly gangraping a minor girl after drugging her in Berhampur City of Odisha’s Ganjam district a few days ago.

The girl, a Plus Two student, was reportedly standing near the New Bus stand of the city on May 3 for some work. In the meantime, a youth known to her took the girl to his room and made her drink cold drinks laced with drugs before raping her along with his four friends.

The girl informed her family member about the rape incident soon after returning home, following which they filed a case at the Baidyanathpur Police station and demanded action against the rapists.

Based on the complaint, police swung into action and arrested the prime accused of the case. Later, police also arrested other four accused persons based on the input received from him.

Police also recorded the rape survivor’s statement and conducted her medical examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The arrested accused persons also had to undergo medical text as per the law.

While further probe into the gangrape case is underway, the incident has shocked everyone in the Silk City of the State.