2 kids tested positive for Rubella in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: Two kids from Padalguda village under Nandahandi block of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district have been tested positive for Rubella (also known as German measles).

According to sources, blood samples of five children were sent to ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar for testing. However, two kids have been tested positive for the rare disease.

After being tested positive, health experts have asked them to stay in isolation and asked people to be stay safe from this disease.

It is worth mentioning here that Rubella is a contagious viral infection best known by its distinctive red rash. This infection may cause mild or no symptoms in most people.

It’s symptoms include Mild fever of 102 F (38.9 C) or lower, headache, stuffy or runny nose, red, itchy eyes, enlarged, tender lymph nodes at the base of the skull, the back of the neck and behind the ears, a fine, pink rash that begins on the face and quickly spreads to the trunk and then the arms and legs, before disappearing in the same order and aching joints, especially in young women.

It is more dangerous for unborn babies whose mothers become infected during pregnancy.