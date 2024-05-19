Jeep India to launch Creta and Seltos rival in India by 2025

Jeep India has been selling its premium cars in India and their range starts from Compass in the country. However, the Compass cannot be termed as a value-for-money SUV as Indian middle class SUV owners prefer to have an SUV under Rs 20 lakh and that too that is fully loaded. According to sources, Jeep India is looking to launch an SUV in the future that is under Rs 10- Rs 20 lakh and has a value for money tag just like the Creta and the Seltos.

Reports have revealed that Jeep India is likely to collaborate with Citroen in order to launch a mid-size SUV that is in the same league as the Hyundai Creta or the Kia Seltos. It is expected that the platform that will be used by the company will offer 5 and 7 seating configurations and will have Stellantis platform. The design of the SUV will be quite similar to the regular design of the Jeep i.e. boxy stance and signature. The design of the Compass is expected to be carried in the upcoming mid-size SUV. The Jeep- Citroen SUV is expected to have the same engine as the C3 Aircross.

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110 hp at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The engine is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. When it comes to the automatic variant we get a get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.C3 Aircross rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Speaking about the interiors of the C3 Aircross based SUV, we might have something that is offered on the Jeep Compass. In terms of features, the Compass gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, 10.25-inch digital driver display, auto AC, 360-degree camera and much more.