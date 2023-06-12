Maruti Suzuki Engage spotted ahead of the official launch in India

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce its most expensive car model i.e Maruti Engage in India. The MPV will be the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross which is already popular in the Indian market. The MPV has been recently spotted in India at Toyota’s plant. The spy pics of the Engage without any camouflage were initially reported by Motor Beam.

Sans the camouflage we spotted the front fascia of the car and it is quite similar to that of Maruti Suzuki’s design offered in its SUVs. The Maruti Engage gets the ‘three dots’ LED DRL that is a signature in some Maruti models. The Engage MPV gets a new grille and a Suzuki logo sits almost in the middle of it. There are two chrome lines that are seen running from one end to another on the grille. Apart from the cosmetic changes, there does not seem to be anything new on the SUV.

The interior of the Engage will be similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid motor. The 2.0-litre (1987cc) petrol engine gets a CVT gearbox and produces 172 bhp of maximum power along with 205Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the petrol-hybrid motor offers 152bhp of maximum power and peak torque of 187Nm. The combined output of the petrol-hybrid engine is 184hp. The hybrid powertrain gets an e-CVT transmission and gets Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech.

The price of the Maruti Engage is expected to be around Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (which is the same as Hycross).