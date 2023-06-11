Interiors of Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV teased for the first time

The prototype of the Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV has been spotted while testing in the recent past. Even though the spy shots of the SUV showed us about the exterior of the SUV, we could not get a glimpse of the interior. However, the Mahindra CEO Rajesh Jejurikar has shared an image with Rush Lane and we can get a glimpse of the interiors of the upcoming electric SUV.

From the image, we could spot a minimalistic dashboard with a central spine. A floating digital instrument cluster along with horizontal air-conditioning vents could be seen in the interior of the car. We could also see the CEO sitting on the front passenger seat of the car.

The BE range of Mahindra is based on the INGLO platform and the company has collaborated with Volkswagen for that. The BE range gets a skateboard platform which is very light and is powered by high-density batteries. The vehicles are future-ready and get various technologies including 5G network, Over-the-air (OTA) updates and edge-to-edge screens.

The battery size of the BE.05 will range from 60-80kWh and they can be charged with high-powered 175 kW fast chargers. The batteries can be charged up to 80 percent in a matter of less than 30 minutes. When it comes to acceleration the BE.05 is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5-6 seconds.