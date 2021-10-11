WhatsApp to soon add pause and resume options to voice messages; Know details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow them to pause and resume voice messages while recording, reported WAbetainfo. This means that you can pause and record voice messages without having to record a new message when needed. According to the WhatsApp feature tracker, the feature is currently under development but it is not available for bets testers yet.

“WhatsApp is getting several improvements, in particular for voice messages. The latest news reports that WhatsApp is working on the possibility to pause voice messages while recording them, for a future update. This feature is very useful because it won’t force you to stop and record a new one,” the report stated.

Earlier reports have also suggested that WhatsApp is developing a new review tool feature for Android and iOS devices that will reportedly allow users to listen and review their voice messages before sending them to a contact.

Currently, users can only record the voice message in one go and are not allowed to pause the recording. If you stop halfway then you will have to start fresh again .

Now, the Facebook-owned instant messaging application is working on a new way to record audio messages. Users will be able to start, stop and resume in the same audio note, without having to record the message all over again.

Wabetainfo has shared a demo video in which it can be seen that while recording the audio message, there is an option to pause the recording and then resume it when required.

Earlier, WhatsApp was spotted working on another feature related to voice messaging. The feature would let users listen to a voice message even after they have left the conversation. This means that even if your friend has sent a really long message, and you get a text from another friend, you can reply to that text while listening to the audio message sent by another friend.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new end-to-end encryption backup for iOS users . If you enable end-to-end encryption, you will be able to secure your backup on iCloud from unauthorized access.