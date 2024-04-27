Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra likely to be launched soon

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the Unpacked event on July 10. Well, according to a report by ‘Android Headlines’ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra will be announced along with the other smartphone models. This leak kind of confirms the existence of the Ultra model.

When it comes to the leak of the smartphone, the model gets a model number of SM-F958N. Well, this model number shows that the handset is indeed an Ultra model. The model number has 8 at the end of the code which is quite common in the Samsung’s Ultra models. However, there is a catch behind this and it is that the device will be limited to the manufacturer’s home market i.e South Korea.

As the device is exclusive to the South Korean market, we can assume that it will be limited to certain units. The most premium variant of Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra will be offered with best hardware and the cost will be more than other variants. There are no reports about the camera upgrade on the device and it will be likely the same. The above mentioned source has suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

At the Unpacked event, apart from gadgets, it is quite likely that Samsung will be unveiling the OneUI 6.1.1 said tipster Ice Universe. The latest OneUI is likely to come with “video AI”. Well, it is unclear what will be the exact function of the video AI feature. We can however assume that it can be generative AI powered video creation based on prompts. One UI 6.1.1 is likely to be introduced in the Unpacked event.