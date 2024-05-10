UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024: Registration process begins for 4016 Junior Engineer posts

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for filling up multiple vacant posts. Positions of Junior Engineer (JE) will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 4016 vacant posts are available. Notably, the online application process for recruitment has already begun.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Candidates need to submit their online applications at the official website at upsssc.gov.in. It is important to note that the last date for submission of online applications is June 7, 2024. An official notification for the same has been released. For further details, check below:
Important dates for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online applications: May 7, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: June 7, 2024
Vacant posts for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024
A total of 4016 vacant posts will be filled up under the recruitment drive. The vacancies are categorically divided as follows:
- Unreserved: 1324 vacant posts
- OBC: 776 vacant posts
- EWS: 279 vacant posts
- SCL 447 vacant posts
- ST: 31 vacant posts
Total: 4016 vacant posts
Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying fir the vacant posts should have a high school diploma from a recognized university.
- They should also hold a certificate for a relevant field of engineering from a recognized university.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 28 years of age
Selection Process
The final selection of candidates will be done based on three different stages. They are namely as follows:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Examination
- Personal Interview
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website at upssssc.gov.in.
- From the homepage, you need to click on the link that reads “Junior Engineer (Civil) Mains Examination.”
- After which, you need to get yourself registered and obtain your login credentials.
- Fill up the application will required details.
- Upload documents as per instructions and submit your application.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.