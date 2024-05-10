UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024: Registration process begins for 4016 Junior Engineer posts

UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is inviting applications for filling up multiple vacant posts. Positions of Junior Engineer (JE) will be filled up under this recruitment drive. A total of 4016 vacant posts are available. Notably, the online application process for recruitment has already begun.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Candidates need to submit their online applications at the official website at upsssc.gov.in. It is important to note that the last date for submission of online applications is June 7, 2024. An official notification for the same has been released. For further details, check below:

Important dates for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: May 7, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: June 7, 2024

Vacant posts for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2024

A total of 4016 vacant posts will be filled up under the recruitment drive. The vacancies are categorically divided as follows:

Unreserved: 1324 vacant posts

OBC: 776 vacant posts

EWS: 279 vacant posts

SCL 447 vacant posts

ST: 31 vacant posts

Total: 4016 vacant posts

Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying fir the vacant posts should have a high school diploma from a recognized university.

They should also hold a certificate for a relevant field of engineering from a recognized university.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 28 years of age

Selection Process

The final selection of candidates will be done based on three different stages. They are namely as follows:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Personal Interview

How to Apply