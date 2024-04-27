Google Pixel 8a promo throws light on multiple specifications, Know what to expect

Important details about the Google Pixel 8a has been leaked ahead of its imminent global launch. Some promotional images have now suggested what the device will offer to the customers. The Google Pixel 8a is expected to go on sale on May 16, which is just a couple of days after the Google I/O keynote.

Google Pixel 8a will be powered by a tensor G3 chipset at its core. Some important features of the device include AI-mazing camera with best take, crystal-clear calls, audio magic Eraser and night sight, crystal-clear calls, fast charging, all-day battery backup, IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. The device will get security updates just like the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

AI-amazing Pixel camera- It will offer best take by combining similar photos into one. Similarly, the sudio magic eraser reduces distracting sounds in videos like cars or wind. On the other hand, the Night Sight creates vibrant photos in low light with the help of Astrophotography.

Useful features that help throughout the day include Call Assist, summary of emails on the spot, use of Circle to search etc. There is also VPN by Google One that protects online activity, handling slips and spills and much more.

The device is expected to get colours like the Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay as well as Mint colours. Pricing for the Pixel 8a is expected to be around $500.

According to the earlier leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to offer a screen of 6.1” OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The RAM offered by the device is 8GB while the base storage of the device is 128GB. In terms of camera, the Pixel 8a will be offering 64 MP main camera while the ultrawide camera is expected to be 13MP. The battery of the device is expected to be 4500mAh while the wired charging of the device is 27W.