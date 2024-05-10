Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset launched

Motorola has launched the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 edition and the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The device will be available in the US as well as Canada markets from May 30, said Motorola’s official blog. Various leaks about device had surfaced few months ago. The device gets certain upgrades as compared to its older generation device.

There is an improved stylus, new design, larger contact area, improved software on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024. Users can choose the number of apps that will pop out the moment and user draws out the stylus. There is also a new UI in order to access the stylus-related features. The OCR feature lets you extract text from a written or printed document and then digitises it with Moto Note. It can be used to edit or reuse the text in the near future.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 gets a 6.7-inch 1080×2400 pOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The sampling rate is 240 Hz while the peak brightness is 1200 nits. At the core the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and it is paired with 8GB of RAM. Speaking about storage, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 offers 256GB of storage.

Speaking about camera capability, the device offers a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The ultrawide camera is 13MP with f/2.2 aperture with 120-degree field-of-view. The selfie camera is 32 MP with f/2.4 aperture. We get a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos support and much more on the device. The device supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Dimensions of the device are 162.56 x 74.752 x 8.295 mm while the weight is 190 grams. The OS on which the device runs is Android 14 and it is offered in two colours- Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave.

In the US market, the price of the device is $399 and it is available with Amazon, Best Buy as well as online store of Motorola. On the other hand, the device will be available in the Canada market at 499 CAD (through Motorola’s website).