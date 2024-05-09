2024 Odisha Elections: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik to campaign in Ganjam, Kandhamal today

Ganjam/ Kandhamal: Odisha CM and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik is all set to campaign in Odisha’s Ganjam and Kandhamal district today, ahead of elections. At 10:25 AM today, CM Naveen Patnaik will arrive in Gopalpur Assembly constituency via helicopter. After which, he will address a public gathering and appeal for votes.

After which, the Odisha CM will visit Aska constituency at 11:45. Over there, he is scheduled to address another public gathering before heading to Phulbani at 1:10 PM. BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik will conduct marathon campaigning in Odisha’s Kandhamal district today. As per the received information, he will address a gathering at the Kandhamal Stadium in Phulbani.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the second phase of voting for Odisha Assembly elections 2024 will be held on May 20.

In Phulbani, he BJD Supremo will appeal to voters for “Double Sankha,” i.e, voting for BJD twice for Kandhamal MLA candidates as well as MP candidate Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Notably, BJD star campaigner Kartik Pandian and senior leader Pranab Prakash Das will accompany CM Naveen Patnaik during his election campaigning today.