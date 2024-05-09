Below Header Govt Ad

Exam dates for SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024 announced, check details inside

SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024: The State Selection Board of Odisha (OSSB) has finally announced the examination dates for the recruitment of teachers. Earlier in January, the board had released an official notification for the recruitment of multiple teaching posts in Non-Government fully aided High Schools of the state.

It is noteworthy mentioning that a total of 2064 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates were need to check their eligibility and apply online. The applications were to be submitted at ssbodisha.ac.in. The last date for submission of online applications was February 7, 2024.

The latest notification reads. “It is for information of all concerned that the written examination for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (Arts, PCM. CBZ), Hindi Teachers, Classical Teachers (Sanskrit), Urdu Teachers and PETin Non-government fully aided high schools of Odisha will be held in three sittings on 07.06.2024 (Friday). These will be held at Angul, Balsaore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Koraput, and Sambalpur zones.”

Examination Dates for SSB Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2024

The examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2024. Further, the examination will be held in three shifts, which are as follows:

  • Shift 1: (8 am to 10 am)
  • Shift 2: (11:30 am to 1:30 pm)
  • Shift 3: (3 pm to 5 pm)

How to Apply

  • Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of SSB at ssbodisha.ac.in.
  • They are advised to read the official notification carefully before proceeding with the application.
  • Fill up the application with all required details.
  • Upload documents as per instructions and submit your application.

