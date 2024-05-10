VK Pandian holds mega roadshow in Rourkela ahead of election

Rourkela: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian today held a grand roadshow in Rourkela of Sundargarh district ahead of the upcoming election in Odisha.

The BJD star campaigner received a huge welcome as the people on both sides of the road of the Steel City of Odisha greeted him by showering flowers, beating drums and chanting his name, BJD and the party president Naveen Patnaik.

During his roadshow, the star campaigner of the ruling party appealed to the voters to press the conch symbol twice once for the Lok Sabha candidate and once for the Assembly candidate and make them victorious in the upcoming elections.

Also Read: Construction Of Chariots For Rath Yatra Begins With Ratha Katha Anukula Ritual