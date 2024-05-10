Below Header Govt Ad

VK Pandian holds mega roadshow in Rourkela ahead of election

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Pandian holds roadshow in Rourkela

Rourkela: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian today held a grand roadshow in Rourkela of Sundargarh district ahead of the upcoming election in Odisha.

The BJD star campaigner received a huge welcome as the people on both sides of the road of the Steel City of Odisha greeted him by showering flowers, beating drums and chanting his name, BJD and the party president Naveen Patnaik.

During his roadshow, the star campaigner of the ruling party appealed to the voters to press the conch symbol twice once for the Lok Sabha candidate and once for the Assembly candidate and make them victorious in the upcoming elections.

Also Read: Construction Of Chariots For Rath Yatra Begins With Ratha Katha Anukula Ritual

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11461 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.