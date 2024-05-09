Relief from scorching heat in Odisha, rain to lash state for next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Kalbaisakhi has brought relief from the scorching heat in Odisha. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in state for the next three days. Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rain under the influence of Kalbaisakhi. This has been predicted by the regional Meteorological department.

A yellow warning has been issued to some districts of Odisha for today in view of rainfall along with thunderstorms. These include Bhadrak, Kendrapada, cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Koraput.

As per forecasts, the impact of Kalbaisakhi will be witnessed in several parts of Odisha till May 13. The regional meteorological department has issued alerts to different district of state for the same. After witnessing extreme heatwave conditions for many days together, Odisha experienced a relief from heat from May 6 onwards.

As per predictions from the regional Meteorological department, the intensity of rain in different parts of Odisha is likely to increase. Further, similar weather conditions are likely to continue in the state for next four days. Meanwhile, Balangir and Nuapada of Odisha recorded the highest day time temperature at 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

