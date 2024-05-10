Upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Max Pro, check its features and details here

The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Max Pro could be bigger with everything starting from the display itself. It may feature a new Capture button and a better main camera sensor.

Models

The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have a larger 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Max Pro may boast of a massive 6.9-inch screen, say reports. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are said to maintain 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes respectively.

Details

The rumoured colours of the phone are said to be Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium. The device is said to have a glass panel at the back. It is said to have the OLED display. It will come with iOS 18 inbuilt Operating System (OS) and User Interface (UI).

Camera

The rear camera specifications are as follows: 48MP f/1.78 primary camera + 12MP f/2.2 120 degree ultra-wide camera + 12MP f/2.8 5x telephoto sensor. The front camera features a 12MP 2x Telephoto (enabled by quad‑pixel sensor), Sensor Shift, Panorama, Night Mode, Burst Mode.

The battery and charging specifications of the phone are yet to be share anywhere. The phone may feature inbuilt Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Barometer, E-Compass, Environment Light Sensor, Proximity, Three-axis Gyro and Vibration. The phone may also have an integrated AI system.

Launch Date

The phone is expected to be announced in September 2024. The fans of the device are eagerly waiting for the launch event. The expected price is said to be around one lakh. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max base model is said to come with an inbuilt 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For now this is all that we know about this device. The detailed specs of this phone is yet to be released or confirmed by the company.