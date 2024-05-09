Apple iPad Pro or the iPad Air: Which one should you get as your next tablet

Apple has launched the latest generation of the iPad Pro as well as the iPad Air across global markets including India. There are multiple new features offered on the Apple iPad Pro as well as Apple iPad Air and this makes the upgrade even sweeter. However, the major factor on which the buyers will be deciding their next tablet purchase will be the budget. The iPad Air starts at Rs 59,990 while the iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900. There is a massive price difference of Rs 39,910 between the two tablets and that’s where you need to think which one to opt for.

We have tried to point out the difference in the specs of both the devices. This might help you to decide which one to opt for.

Display

Both the Apple iPad Pro as well as the Apple iPad Air comes with 11-inch and 13-inch display options. While the Apple iPad Air gets LED liquid retina display, backlit multi-touch along with IPS technology. On the other hand, the Apple iPad Pro gets Ultra Retina XDR display as well as OLED. The iPad Pro gets ProMotion technology that allows refresh rate up to 120Hz. The iPad Air has a SDR brightness of 600 nits maximum. On the other hand, the SDR brightness on the iPad Pro gets 1000 nits maximum. Similarly, the iPad Pro offers 1600 nits peak brightness on HDR content only. Users do get an option for Nano-texture display glass option on iPad Pro 1TB and 2TB variants.

Chipset

The Apple iPad Pro offers M4 chipset while the Apple iPad Air offers M2 chipset. While the M4 chipset is based on 3nm process, the M2 chipset is based in 5nm process.

The Apple iPad Air gets Hardware-accelerated H.264 and HEVC, 100GB/s memory bandwidth, 8GB of memory. On the other hand, the Apple iPad Pro gets up to 10-core CPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW. There is 120GB/s memory bandwidth with 8GB or 16GB of memory.

Camera and speakers

Speaking about camera specifications, the 12MP wide camera on the Apple iPad Pro offers 4K video with ProRes. ProRes video recording on the iPad Pro offers up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 256GB capacity).The Apple iPad Air offers 12MP wide camera that offers 4K video recording. The other camera specs on the iPad Pro include rear ambient light sensor, adaptive true tone flash, LiDAR scanner, portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control. The portrait lighting offers six affects like natural, studio, contour, stage, stage mono, high-key mono.

While two microphones are offered on the Apple iPad Air, the Apple iPad Pro gets four studio-quality microphones. The iPad Air offers landscape stereo speakers while the iPad Pro offers four speaker audio.

Weight

The weight of the Apple iPad Air is 462 grams or 617 grams. On the other hand, the iPad Pro weighs 444 grams or 579 grams. The depth of the iPad Air is 6.1 mm while iPad Pro is 5.3 mm or 5.1 mm.

Storage and Price

The Apple iPad Pro is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB as well as 2TB options. The 256GB variant gets price tag of Rs 99,900 while 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1, 19,900. For the 1TB version buyers have to pay Rs 1,59,900 while the 2TB version buyers pay Rs 1,99,900. The 13 inch version of the iPad Pro goes up to Rs 2,29,900. The final price that the buyers pay for the top spec version of the iPad Pro is quite heavy.

Speaking of the iPad Air it starts at Rs 59,900 for the 256GB variant and goes up to Rs 1,09,900 for the 1TB variant. The 13 inch version goes up to Rs 1,29,900.

The iPad Air can be considered as a value for money device for a regular tablet user. Features like 13-inch screen (which is big for a tab) availability of M2 chip, features like USB-C, 5G connectivity and compatibility to the accessories.