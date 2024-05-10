OnePlus devices to be available on JioMart Digital In India

OnePlus has announced its partnership with retailer JioMart Digital in India in order to increase its retail presence in the country. As a result of this partnership, the OnePlus products will be available across more than 2000 cities and towns in India.

In case you are wondering about JioMart Digital, it is a chain of retail stores that is owned by Reliance that specialises in electronics. The brand offers more than 100K retail stores in the country and more presence in smaller towns and areas that are not covered by online retailers.

Director of Sales at OnePlus, Ranjeet Singh said, “As we continue to extend our range of OnePlus products across the JioMart Digital store network, we are positive that our community and consumers at large will continue to truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalized experience of our OnePlus devices at their nearest retail outlets.”

Well, the partnership comes after some time of the protest by Organized Retailers Association (ORA) and the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) in India. Both the associations had threatened to stop the sales of OnePlus products across retail outlets due to multiple issues. The issues include lesser profit margins, handling service claims improperly, not supplying ample stock etc. ORA as well as AIMRA felt that OnePlus priotized in online sales rather than from offline sales.

After the issue, OnePlus has offered assurance of working with retail partners to address the highlighted issues.