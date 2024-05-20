Oppo Reno12 Pro appears on certification website TENAA

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo is looking forward to launch the Oppo Reno12 series in the near future and the phone has been certified on TENAA. The device offers a 7.6mm profile but offers a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. The Oppo Reno12 series has been regarded as camera centric device by the company.

The Oppo Reno12 Pro has been certified on TENAA and the total specifications has been revealed.

Oppo Reno 12 Series

Speaking about specs of the Oppo Reno 12 Series, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC while the Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Both the devices are expected to get a 50MP triple rear camera setup at the rear.

When it comes to the display, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro gets a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K display and a massive battery of 5000mAh. The fast charging support on the device is 80W. In terms of camera we get a 50MP front camera sensor, 50MP primary rear sensor and 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. A 80W wired charging is offered on the device

The devices will be offering Android 14 OS out of the box and the dimensions 161.4 x 74.8 x 7.6 mm body with 183 grams. The device is available in Gold, Purple, and Black colour options.