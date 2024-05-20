CBI Recruitment 2024: Apply for Inspector of Police posts, Salary up to Rs 34,800

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has invited applications for the posts of Inspector of Police. The recruitment will be done through deputation method and it will be for tenure of five years.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of CBI at cbi.gov.in to apply for it.

More Details

Post details:

Name of Post: Inspector of Police

Classification of Post: General Central Service Group B Non-Gazetted (Non.Ministerial)

Pay Scale:

Pre-revised- Pay Band-2 (Rs. 9300-34800/- + Grade Pay of Rs. 48001), Revised Level-8 of the Pay Matrix

Method of Recruitment:

By deputation

Period of deputation:

Not exceeding five years which may be extended for a further period of five years.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not exceed 56 years on the closjng date of receipt of applications.

Eligibility:

The officer must be graduate from recognised University.

Officers of Central or State Police Forces or Armed Forces holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department or with five years regular service in the grade of Sublnspector of Police in the pay band-2 Rs. 9300- 34800 plus grade pay of 4200 or4600.

(a) lnspector of Railway Protection Force or lnspector of Central Excise and Customs or Preventive Officers Grade.l or Examiner in Customs office or lncome Tax lnspectors or persons working in the analogous post on regular basis under the Central Government or State Government or Central Public Sector Undertaking; (b) Possessing at least five years’ Executive experience in vigilance or investigation or intelligence work in organisations mentioned at para iii (a) above.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at cbi.gov.in.