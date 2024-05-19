Odisha Elections 2024: CM Naveen Patnaik to hold election campaigns in Keonjhar today

Keonjhar: The Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD supremo, Naveen Patnaik is set to campaign in Keonjhar today. He is schedule to campaign in two assembly constituencies including Keonjhar town and Anandpur.

As per official reports, the BJD supremo will attend a public gathering at Keonjhar town at 10.15 am. Reportedly, around 40 thousand people are set to attend the gathering. In the meeting, five BJD MLA candidates of the district will also remain present along with the MP candidates of the party.

Later, the Chief Minister will move to Anandapur. He will address the gathering at the Ana Football ground near Hatadihi under Anandapur MLA constituency at 11. 15 am. Security arrangement has been beefed up by Police for the visit of the CM.

It is pertinent to note here that the second phase of Odisha elections 2024 will be held tomorrow (May 20). During this phase, voting will be held in five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 assembly constituencies. The LS constituencies include Balangir, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Kandhamal and Aska.

Also Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Visit 2 Constituencies Of Keonjhar District Tomorrow