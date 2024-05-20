Huge crowd turns up to greet Odisha CM Naveen as he holds second roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A huge crowd turned up to greet Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik as he held his second roadshow in Bhubaneswar this evening.

The BJD president held the roadshow from Punama Gate Flyover to near Ekamra Square. The roadshow touched different areas like Punama Gate Flyover, Palaspalli, Ekamra Square, BDA, Siripur Square, Sundarpada Hata, Pakhriput Square, Prameya Square, Siripur Chhak, Ganga Nagar Square, Rajendra Vihar near Ekamra Square.

During his roadshow, Patnaik addressed to the people at different places and appealed the people to vote for Bhubaneswar MP candidate Manmath Routray and Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA candidate Ashok Panda.

The Chief Minister also assured the people to provided different benefits which included free electricity saying that no electricity bill will be sent to those who use electricity upto 100 units.

This is the second roadshow of the BJD president. Earlier, on May 16, he had a mega roadshow from the Ganganar Chhak in Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square.