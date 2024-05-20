Below Header Govt Ad

Watch: Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump as the couple reach to cast vote in Mumbai

Movies
By Deepa Sharma 0
Deepika Padukone baby bump

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh today casted their vote in Mumbai. While they came to cast their votes for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Deepika was seen flaunting her baby bump.

The couple was seen twinning with each other as they walked to cast their votes at their allocated polling booth. Ranveer and Deepika were seen wearing white shirts and light blue faded jeans.

It is worth mentioning here that the couple announced pregnancy in February 2024 and revealed that they are expecting their first child in coming September. Both of them took to their Instagram handles to announce the good news. The star couple had tied the nuptial knot in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer have acted together in films like Padmaavat, 83, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani. They will be seen together next in Singham Again.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his character of Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, in the upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, shared a picture of his wife Deepika Padukone in her character as cop Shakti Shetty. Alongside the picture, Ranveer wrote: “Sherni,” and attached a lioness emoji.

The actor also added the title track of ‘Singham’ in the background. The same look of Deepika from the film was earlier shared on social media on April 19 by the actress herself and the director of the film, Rohit Shetty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read: Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Vedavid

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Deepa Sharma 3016 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.