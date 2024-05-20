iQOO Pad2 series to launch on May 31, Know what to expect from the series

The iQOO Pad2 series is going to launch on May 31. The brand has already confirmed about the same on his official website. iQOO will be offering two tablets in the Pad2 series. The Pad2 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while the Pad2 Pro will be featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

The specifications about the iQOO Pad2 series has been revealed by the company. The Pad2 offers a 12.1-LCD display which has a resolution of 1968 x 2800px resolution. The refresh rate of the device is 144Hz. The device will be offered in multiple RAM and storage variants and that includes 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. The tablet offers a 10,000 mAh battery with 44W charging, 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the iQOO Pad2 gets 13.1-inch panel that offers 2064 x 3096 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet offers a battery capacity of 11,500 mAh and a 66W charging. The Pro model offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In terms of camera, the tablet offers a 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front-facing camera that can be used for video calling and selfies.

We are yet to know about the prices that the company has kept for the two tablet models. We hope that both the models are value for money and available online as well as offline.