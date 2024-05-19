PM Narendra Modi to embark two-day visit to Odisha ahead of polls

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from today. Upon his arrival, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders and spend the night in the city.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Puri to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir. After having Darshan of the deities, he will hold a roadshow at Puri from 8 am. Then he will leave for Angul where he will be addressing a public meeting at 9.30 am and then he will hold a meeting at Cuttack at around 11.30 am.

This visit of PM Modi will mark his third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha assembly polls.