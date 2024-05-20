Vivo Y200t along with Vivo Y200 GT announced, Know details about the models

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced two new smartphones for its Chinese market. The smartphone company has launched Y200t and Y200 GT. While the Y200t is the budget offering from the company, the Y200GT on the other hand is a mid-range smartphone that will cater to the needs of the users who are looking for a budget friendly mid-range device.

Speaking about the specifications of the Vivo Y200t, the device gets a 6.72-inch FHD+LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device offers a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset at its core. This would be sufficient to run every day apps. We do get a 6000mAh battery on the device that supports 44W fast charging. Camera specs of the device include a 50MP primary camera at the rear along with 2 MP depth sensor. At the front the device gets a 8MP front camera.

On the other hand, the Y200 GT is a rebadged version of iQOO Z9 that launched in China. The device offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC at its core. The battery on the device is 6000mAh and the fast charging support is 80W. There is a 16MP front facing camera on the device and we also get an in-display fingerprint scanner too. Both the devices come preloaded with OriginOS 4 which is based on the Android 14. Both the devices will go live in China on May 24. We do not have any idea about the launch of the devices in India.

The Vivo Y200t starts at CNY 1199 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. However, the top variant i.e. 12GB + 512GB of the device costs CNY 1699. On the other hand, the Vivo Y200 GT starts at CNY 1499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. However, the top variant i.e. 12GB + 512GB of the device costs CNY 2099.