Motorola Razr 40 price in India revealed on Amazon ahead of July 3 launch

Motorola Razr 40 is scheduled to launch in India on July 3. Ahead of it’s official debut, the price of the Motorola Razr 40 has been accidentally revealed on Amazon on Wednesday. The phone will be launched alongside the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

The Motorola Razr 40 foldable smartphone has been confirmed to come with a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and to carry a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W Turbocharging. The Motorola Razr 40 series was unveiled initially in China.

Now, Amazon India has accidentally revealed the price of the Motorola Razr 40 ahead of its launch. Amazon has listed the clamshell foldable smartphone with a starting price of Rs 59,999. However, the price of the Motorola Razr 40 or the Razr 40 Ultra is not currently listed on the e-commerce website.

In comparison, the Motorola Razr 40 was initially unveiled in China last month with a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The top-end variant of the phone is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are set to debut in India on July 3. Amazon has a dedicated microsite teasing the specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 series. The e-commerce platform would provide a 10 percent discount while purchasing the Motorola Razr 40 using ICICI Bank cards and SBI credit cards.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 is said to have identical specifications as the model launched in China. It offers a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM. The handset comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel sensor as well. Further, the smartphone will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 33W Turbocharging.