BMW M 1000 RR launched in India, becomes most expensive motorcycle currently sold by company

BMW has launched its most expensive in India in the form of BMW M 1000 RR. The updated version of the M 1000 RR costs Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Users can also equip the super sports motorcycle with M Competition Package and this will hike the price by Rs 6 lakhs. This makes it as expensive as Rs 55 lakh.

Speaking about the power of the beast machine, the BMW M 1000 RR is powered by liquid-cooled 999cc, inline-four engine. It generates power of 212hp at 14,500rpm and maximum torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm. The power figure is better than the 2023 S 1000 RR Pro M Sport by 2hp. M 1000 RR is also lighter by 1.5kg than the former.

In terms of design, the BMW M 1000 RR offers a different design as compared to the S 1000 RR. It gets large air intake at the front and massive winglets. On the sides the motorcycle we get a full carbon-fibre fairing. Users get 7 riding modes out of which are 3 are fully customisable. It also gets switchable ABS, traction control and 6.5-inch TFT display.

M Competition Package for the M 1000 RR is meant for those who want to spend on bit more performance. The package offers GPS datalogger (for recording lap timing), billet machined M parts, carbon-fiber aero covers etc.

When it comes to colour options the base variant is offered in Light White and M Motorsport colours. However, the top variant (Competition variant) is available in Blackstorm metallic and M Motorsport.

