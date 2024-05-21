Odisha: Accident in Cuttack, 2 die as truck rams into scooter

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two people have died in an accident in Cuttack of Odisha, said reliable reports on Tuesday. A truck crushed two people to death.

According to reports, there was an accident near Cuttack on National Highway No. 16 in Gopalpur. The truck hit the scooter. Two people died in the accident, said reliable reports.

According to reports, two youths were coming from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack on a scooter when the truck hit them at high speed. Two youths died on the spot.

However, their identity has not been found. The police reached the spot and recovered the body and are continuing the investigation. On the other hand, after the accident, a crowd of local people gathered at the scene. Detailed reports awaited.

In a tragic road accident in Bonai of Sundargarh district in Odisha, as many as 10 people have been injured May 17.

According to reports, at least 10 people have sustained injuries in the accident in Bonai. A fully loaded Bolero allegedly lost its balance and hit the divider. The accident took place near Dhanghar on National Highway No. 143 under Chandiposh Police Station limits in Talangant area of Sundargarh District.

All those who were seriously injured have been admitted to the Rourkela Hospital. The SUV Bolero was going from Baleswar to Rourkela.