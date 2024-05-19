No prediction made for cyclone: Bhubaneswar IMD Director Manorama Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: There is no need to panic as no prediction has been made regarding the formation of cyclone, informed Bhubaneswar IMD director Manorama Mohanty.

She further informed that a low pressure is likely to form over south west Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal around May 24.

Several parts of Odisha is going to experience thunderstorm in next couple of days and severe heatwave has been warned in the interior parts of Odisha from May 20 till May 22.

The districts included Nuapada, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh where the temperature is likely to exceed 40 degree celsius.