AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 317 posts, check all details here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is soon going to release the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2 on its official website. The recruitment examination is set to fill a total of 317 vacancies expected to be filled for Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical) and Flying branches.

As per details, the registration process is set to begin on 30 May and the last date of application will be 28 June 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.

More Details

Vacancies:

Total Number of vacancies: 317

Important Dates:

Application Starting Date: May 30, 2024

Last Date of Application Submission: June 26, 2024

Eligibility:

Flying Branch: 12th with 50% marks in Mathematics and Physics and Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. OR B.E./B.Tech degree or equivalent with minimum 60% marks.

Ground Duty: Aeronautical Engineer – 12th with 50% marks in Physics and Mathematics and Graduate/Integrated Post Graduate qualification in Engineering/Technology or passed Section A & B examination of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of Associate Membership.

Administration: 12th with minimum 60% marks and passed Graduate or equivalent or Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent.

Education: 12th with 50% marks in any discipline and Post-Graduation in any discipline with 60% marks, PG (Single Degree without permission of exit and lateral entry) integrated courses.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.