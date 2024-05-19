UP man receives Rs 10,000 crore in his bank account, know what happened when he tried to withdraw it

Lucknow: In a surprising event, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district received nearly Rs 10000 crore due to some software glitch.

According to reports, one Bhanu Prakash saw a sum of Rs 99,99,94,95,999.99 displayed in his account at private bank. He thought it to be a lottery amount and went to withdraw it and also informed the bank about the abnormal credit of so much money.

While being investigated, the bank officials found out that Prakash’s account was a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan account, which had been classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA).

As per reports given by the branch manager, the amount credit was due to a software malfunction triggered by the account’s NPA status. Reportedly, the bank official immediately placed his account on hold and took steps to correct the error.

Notably, the bank’s action plan for handling accounts labeled as NPAs typically involves imposing certain restrictions, including freezing the account to prevent further complications.

This is not for the first time when such an incident occurred. Earlier, in September 2023, a cab driver in Chennai received a deposit of Rs 9,000 crore in his bank account.

Reportedly, he received a SMS notification on September 9, 2023 that his account has been credited with Rs 9000 crore. He first thought it to be scam but later on realized that the amount has been transferred to his account by the bank. Later the bank debited the entire amount from his account.

