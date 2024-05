Gajapati: A youth was allegedly murdered by a gang on Saturday night near Saradhapur under Gurundi police limits of Gajapati district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Prasanta Jena, of Vinila village.

Police say, a group of men came with rods, sticks and sharp weapons and hacked him to death in the village.

Based on the information, the local police inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries. The investigation revealed that the youth was attacked due to previous enmity.