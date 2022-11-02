iPhone SE 4 might offer a OLED display, device likely to be identical to iPhone XR

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch very soon globally, but the company (Apple) is still scratching its head over the display size. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to offer either a 5.7-inch display or a 6.1 inch display, suggested reports. For those who are unknown, the iPhone SE is expected to be the most affordable device in the Apple line-up.

The Cupertino Giant is still considering its options for display size and material, reported MacRumors. When it comes to the display material, the company is considering its options among LCDs and OLEDs. It was earlier rumoured that the new iPhone SE might borrow the design from the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR launched way back in 2018.

Apple Track had tweeted, “The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, would be essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance.”

When it comes to the processor, the iPhone SE 4 might be powered by the A15 Bionic processor or the A16 Bionic processor. In terms of colour, the SE 4 might be offered in Black, White , Red and other colour variants.