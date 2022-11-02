iPhone SE 4 might offer a OLED display, device likely to be identical to iPhone XR

By Pratyay 0
iPhone SE 4 display
Photo: Apple

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch very soon globally, but the company (Apple) is still scratching its head over the display size. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to offer either a 5.7-inch display or a 6.1 inch display, suggested reports. For those who are unknown, the iPhone  SE is expected to be the most affordable device in the Apple line-up.

The Cupertino Giant is still considering its options for display size and material, reported MacRumors. When it comes to the display material, the company is considering its options among LCDs and OLEDs. It was earlier rumoured that the new iPhone SE might borrow the design from the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR launched way back in 2018.

Apple Track had tweeted, “The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, would be essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance.”

When it comes to the processor, the iPhone SE 4 might be powered by the A15 Bionic processor or the A16 Bionic processor. In terms of colour, the SE 4 might be offered in Black, White , Red and other colour variants.

You might also like
Technology

Oppo A58 specifications revealed on the Internet, sale expected to start from…

Technology

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept smartphone with interchangeable Leica M-Series lenses teased

Technology

YouTube’s new feature ‘Primetime Channels’ to stream movies, TV…

Technology

Nokia G60 5G launched in India; Price, specs and other details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.