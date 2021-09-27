Cameras of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max feature Sony Sensors, Know details here

Apple has introduced its new iPhone 13 series across the globe recently and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the smartphones. Just like its predecessor the new iPhone 13 series excel in the photography department. However, according to the latest leak it has been revealed that iPhone 13 Pro Max features three new Sony camera sensors.

According to reports by GSMArena it has come to fore that the top variant of the iPhone 13series- iPhone Pro Max features three new Sony IMX 7 series camera sensors. It is important to mention that Apple has not revealed about its sensors in official statement.

For those who are unknown Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a triple camera setup at the rear along with a ToF camera sensor. All the three cameras at the rear are 12MP cameras. The Main camera has a Sony IMX703 sensor with a 26mm focal length and F/1.5 aperture. The Ultra-wide-angle camera has a Sony IMX772 sensor, a focal length of 13mm along with F/1.8 aperture. A Sony IMX713 sensor is present in the Telephoto camera. The ToF camera sensor is a Sony IMX590 just like the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 12MP selfie camera (Sony IMX514 sensor) is also the same as iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by an A15 Bionic Processor and is available in storage variants of 128/256/512GB or 1TB storage. The 6.7-inch OLED display has a refresh rate of 120Hz with a display resolution of 2778 x 1284 (458 ppi). The dimensions of the smartphone are 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches and weight 240 grams. The device gets IP68 level waterproofing and NFC. In India, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a starting price of Rs 1, 29,990.

If you are a person who is an iPhone enthusiast and does not have a bar about price, you can opt to purchase the iPhone 13 Pro.