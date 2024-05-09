Iconic Nokia 3210 4G Phone makes a comeback with YouTube, Snake Game: Know price details

Nokia 3210 has made a comeback with upgrades in the European market. The device now supports 4G, and has a pre-installed YouTube app. The device also carries the popular snake game on it.

This phone will be latest to join the relaunched classic Nokia phones.

The company first teased the launch of the Nokia 3210 a few weeks back, marking 25 years since the original Nokia 3210 phone came out.

Nokia 3210 4G price

Nokia 3210 4G price in Europe is set at EUR 79.99, which is around Rs 6,710 for the single variant.

However, HMD Global has not revealed whether it will arrive in the Indian market or not. But, we expect it to be launched in other countries later this year.

Nokia 3210 4G specifications

The new Nokia 3210 is equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by an unknown Unisoc chipset. The device has up to 64MB RAM and 128MB onboard storage that supports expansion of up to 32GB via the microSD card slot.

The new Nokia feature phone supports 4G that allows faster internet browsing, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio. The Nokia 3210 4G phone has a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

The classic Nokia phone is now packed with a 2MP rear camera with LED flash to capture photos. The LED flash can also be used as a torch.

You have the QWERTY keypad like the original model and has a 1,450mAh battery that can be charged via USB-C port.

The phone also has the popular Snake game and support for a cloud-based browser that lets you watch YouTube Shorts content on the small screen. You can also read the news, or watch other videos from these apps.