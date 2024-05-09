Realme GT Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor announced, Check Specs

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced the Realme GT Neo 6 smartphone and the device offers some top notch features including Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The device not only offers powerful specs but also a get a heavy duty processor that will be more than enough to tackle everyday activities along with heavy tasks.

Device specifications include a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display that gets a FHD+ resolution. We get 120Hz refresh rate along with up to 6000 nits peak brightness for HDR content. A fingerprint scanner is embedded in the display panel of the smartphone while the punch hole at the top houses a front facing camera. The display gets a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

When it comes to the camera of the device, we get a 50MP primary camera. It is a Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS. The ultrawide sensor is a IMX355 sensor. When it comes to the software front, the Realme GT Neo6 offers a Realme UI 5 based on Android 14 out of the box. The battery capacity of the device is 5500 mAh and it offers 120 SuperVOOC fast charging along with IP65 rating against water as well as dust.

Realme GT Neo 6 will be offered in multiple colour variants including green, purple as well as silver. The sale of the device will begin on May 15 in China.

Storage variants and price

Realme GT Neo 6 base variant comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and costs CNY 2099 (Rs 24,248 approx). The other variants include 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version that costs CNY 2,399 (Rs 27,714 approx.) and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version that costs CNY 2,999 (Rs 34,645 approx.).