CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns in Kandhamal for BJD candidates including Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today campaigned in Kandhamal district and sought votes for party candidates including Achyuta Samanta.

During his address to the people Patnaik appealed the people to vote for both the MP and MLA candidates of the party by pressing the conch symbol twice.

He also urged people to elect good candidates and not criminals in the elections. He also slammed the opposition patties for opposing development and shedding crocodile tears for the State.

He also highlighted the successful implementation of various welfare schemes of his Government.

Senior BJD leader Kartik Pandian, who also had accompanied Patnaik, also came down heavily on the opposition leaders and said in the first phase elections, the Biju Janata Dal will sweep the polls with more than 90 percent strike rate.