Below Header Govt Ad

CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns in Kandhamal for BJD candidates including Achyuta Samanta

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Naveen patnaik campaigns in kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today campaigned in Kandhamal district and sought votes for party candidates including Achyuta Samanta.

During his address to the people Patnaik appealed the people to vote for both the MP and MLA candidates of the party by pressing the conch symbol twice.

He also urged people to elect good candidates and not criminals in the elections. He also slammed the opposition patties for opposing development and shedding crocodile tears for the State.

He also highlighted the successful implementation of various welfare schemes of his Government.

Senior BJD leader Kartik Pandian, who also had accompanied Patnaik, also came down heavily on the opposition leaders and said in the first phase elections, the Biju Janata Dal will sweep the polls with more than 90 percent strike rate.

Also Read: Kandhamal Elections: Achyuta Samanta Holds Mega Bike Rally Ahead Of Polls

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11453 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.