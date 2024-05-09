Amazon and Google suspend green card applications for foreign job-seekers; Know the reason

Amazon and Google have suspended green card applications in 2023 and the operations might not restart anytime soon, mentioned a report by Business Insider. As the process for green card application has become tougher both the tech giants have reportedly pulled back on green card applications.

As mentioned by an employee by Google, the company has told that it will not restart the PERM process until at least Q1 2025. Similarly, Amazon has told its employees that it will pause all new PERM filings through 2024, mentioned the report. After reviewing labour market conditions and immigrant requirements, the company has paused PERM applications in 2023.

PERM and its impact on foreign job seekers

The PERM labour certification is issued by the Department of Labor (DOL) that allows a US-based company to hire a worker from foreign origin to work permanently in USA. This is often referred as the first step of getting card and it allows the holder to live and work permanently in the US.

As the PERN applications are stopped temporarily, the candidates seeking US tech jobs should look beyond Silicon Valley and New York City. Even though Amazon and Google have stopped PERM applications, Meta (which is the parent company of Facebook) is continues to offer green card sponsorships. However, the process has become relatively slower.

How has the process become difficult?

According to the report huge layoffs by Google, Amazon as well as Meta have made the process harder. However, companies have to prove that laid-off employees are not qualified for the positions they wanted to fill. The companies should notify any recent layoffs (within last six months) before filing PERM applications for foreign hiring.

Google has written to US government for the need to update the immigration rules on Green Cards.