Apple to roll out iOS 17, iPad OS 17 for compatible devices from Sep 18, What’s new

Apple has announced the release date of the latest version of operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. The latest OS updates for iPhones and iPads will be available for download to compatible devices from September 18.

The iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 10, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 were unveiled during the WWDC conference earlier this year. The iOS 17 is already available for select Apple developers and beta users. The stable version will be available to the general public on September 18.

The iOS 17 will be supported by iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

Meanwhile, the iPadOS 17 will be compatible with iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

What are the new feature in iOS 17?

Personalised Contact Posters: Apple has introduced the personalised Contact Posters with the iOS 17. It will allow users to choose how a contact appears during an incoming call. They will also be available for third-party calling apps.

StandBy option: The iPhones running on iOS 17 can now act as an information hub with the StandBy feature. The new feature will allow iPhone users to view customizable full-screen information like display time, Live Activities, incoming notifications, and many widgets on the locked screen. Do note that the feature works only when you put your Apple iPhone to charge.

New widgets: iOS 17 has brought many new interactive widgets to lock screen and home screen on Apple iPhones.

NameDrop: With iOS 17, the iPhones have now got a new NameDrop feature that will make use of AirDrop to share contact information more easily by bringing two iPhones together.

Update to Phone and Messages app: The iOS 17 have also added features like live voicemail and silence of unknown callers for iPhones in select regions. iOS 17 has also brought some updates to communication apps including FaceTime and Messages. Now users can record and send messages on FaceTime if the receiver is not picking up the audio or video call. Moreover, users can also make a FaceTime call through Apple TV, or shift it to the television.

Apple will also introduce a new app Journal, which will make it easier for users to make a gratitude list.

Apple iPadOS 17 has introduced a redesigned customisable Lock Screen and interactive widgets for iPads. It has also added new feature to simplify reading PDFs or Notes on your iPad. Moreover, there will be new interactive tools on Messages, FaceTime and Safari, similar to iOS 17. Apple has also brought the Health app to iPad, allowing users to keep their health data in check.

Apple has also released the new software macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 update for Mac computers, watches and Apple TV.