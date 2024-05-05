Vivo Y18 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,999

Vivo has silently launched the new Vivo Y18 in India. It will join the other models in the Y-series lineup. The device comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset, a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and Android 14 OS out of the box. However, the device does not support 5G.

Check more details about the device here.

Vivo Y18 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y18 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base 4GB/64GB option in India. Meanwhile, the second variant 4GB/128GB costs Rs 9,999 in the country. It is scheduled to go on sale through Vivo eStore and offline stores as well. The Vivo Y18 is available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options.

Vivo Y18 specifications

speaking about the specification, the Vivo Y18 is equipped with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1612 X 720 pixels resolution, 269 PPI pixel density, 840nits HBM brightness, 83 percent NTSC gamut. It has got TUV Rheinland certification, and houses a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU. Like we mentioned above, the device does not have 5G network support. The phone packs 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card.

The handset runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 custom skin out of the box. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a VGA (0.8MP) sensor. The Vivo Y18 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The device has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. The other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 150 percent volume boost, Dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and USB Type-C 2.0. In dimension, the device measures 163.63 × 75.58 × 8.39mm and weighs 185 grams.