PM Modi arrives at Bhubaneswar to campaign for election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar this evening to campaign for election in Odisha.

Modi landed in the Bhubaneswar airport at 10.40 PM in a special plain of the Indian Air Force. He was received by BJP State President Manmohan Samal. Bhubaneswar sitting MP and candidate Aparajita Sarangi, party’s MLA candidate for Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency Jagannath Pradhan and Odisha BJP Vice President Golak Mohapatra were present at the aerodrome.

Hundreds of party workers and people also greeted the Prime Minister outside the airport.

The PM is scheduled to hold a meeting with party functionaries and workers to boost their morale to contest the election and have an overnight stay at Raj Bhawan here.

As per his schedule, the Prime Minister he will address public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur tomorrow.

The local administration and police have made elaborate arrangement for his smooth and successful visit of the Prime Minister.

