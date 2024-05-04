Election in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to hold marathon campaigns in 4 districts today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to hold marathon election campaigns at four districts of the state today.

The election campaign is likely to start at 10.30 am and will continue till 6 pm. As per official reports, the CM will hold campaigns at Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Paralakhemundi. The campaigns will also be joined by star campaigner Karthik Pandian.

As per reports, the party supremo and star campaigner will begin the campaign at Koraput first at 10.30 am. After this, they will visit Nabarangpur at 11.40 am. After completing campaign at Nabarangpur, the BJP supremo will visit Rayagada and join a meeting at 3.40 pm. Likewise, CM Naveen Patnaik and Karthik Pandian will continue their campaign at Paralakhemundi at 5 pm.

Earlier, the CM began his election campaign for the forthcoming polls with a rally in Hinjili of Ganjam district. Meanwhile, the CM and 5T chairman appealed people to vote for BJD twice once for MP and then for MLA.

In a video shared on social media platform, he Chief Minister is seen holding two conch shells in both hands.

“This time vote for Biju Janta Dal twice, once for MP and the other for MLA,” he is heard saying in the video. He further asked Odisha voters to bless the party and bring it to power again.

In the video, 5T chairman V K Pandian informed that Naveen Patnaik will start campaigning from Hinjili on April 24. “Let us all participate in the great celebration of democracy and vote for Biju Janata Dal’s MLA and MP candidates and help them win by a huge margin.”

